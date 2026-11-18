The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The 2026 Heisman Trophy market swings drastically weekly, and after a few weeks of trading near but not at the very top, Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is back at the top of the Heisman Trophy 2026 trading market. Smith, who is averaging 131.7 receiving yards per game, is trading at $0.60 per contract to win the Heisman, 3x higher than anyone else in the 2026 Heisman Trophy field. Smith is followed by Miami quarterback Darian Mensah ($0.19), Utah QB Devon Dampier ($0.11) and Notre Dame QB CJ Carr ($0.05) for 2026 Heisman Trophy trading. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't claimed Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi Heisman Trophy trading preview

Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith is coming off his sixth game with more than 115 receiving yards, posting 117 yards on 11 receptions with a touchdown in the Buckeyes' 28-19 win over Northwestern. He's tied for first in the nation in receiving touchdowns (15), with at least one score in seven straight games. Smith is second in receiving yards (1,317) and tied for second in receptions (11). Only five wide receivers have ever won the Heisman Trophy, but Smith is building a resume that could make that six, trading at $0.60 per contract to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy.

The Heisman Trophy has been dominated by quarterbacks in recent history, making it no surprise Smith is followed largely by signal callers. Over the last 16 years, 13 Heisman winners have been quarterbacks, including Fernando Mendoza last year. After Smith, Miami quarterback Darian Mensah is trading at $0.19 per contract to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy. Mensah is fifth in passing yards (3,076) and tied for second in touchdown passes with 29.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr's price has dropped significantly, going from trading at $0.36 per contract to win the Heisman Trophy after knocking off No. 1 Miami and Mensah to now trading at $0.05. Carr has been efficient, but he's 24th in passing yards (2,385), and Notre Dame has only two games left before the playoff, and neither is against top teams that will overly impress voters. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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