Just one team remains undefeated entering Week 8 of the NFL season. The Minnesota Vikings are off to a perfect 6-0 start, and will now travel to take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North battle on Sunday afternoon. Despite being the last undefeated team in the league, the Vikings are trading at $0.05 per share to win Super Bowl LXI on Kalshi. The 49ers, who are coming off their first loss of the season, are still the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at $0.16 per share, followed by the Bills ($0.12), Chiefs ($0.11) and Bears ($0.07). Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFL champion Kalshi trading preview

The Vikings are coming off a hard-fought 16-10 victory over the Colts in their last outing, improving Minnesota to 6-0 on the season. The Vikings have a plethora of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, but Minnesota's defense has been spectacular, holding opponents to just 12.3 points per game, the fewest in the NFL. However, the Vikings still have an extremely tough schedule ahead of them, with games against the Lions, Bills, Packers and 49ers over the next four weeks. With that in mind, the Vikings are trading at $0.05 per share to win the Super Bowl on Kalshi.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are coming off their first loss of the season, suffering a 29-20 setback on the road against the Falcons. San Francisco has dealt with numerous injuries on both sides of the ball, so the 49ers' Week 8 bye is a welcome sight. The 49ers have already picked up wins over the Rams, Seahawks, and Cardinals, firmly securing their place atop the NFC West standings heading into Week 8. The 49ers are trading at $0.16 per share to win the Super Bowl.

Other notable Super Bowl contenders, according to Kalshi, include the Bills ($0.12) and Chiefs ($0.11), two teams with proven playmakers at quarterback. The Bills are off to a 5-1 start thanks to their explosive offense, which is averaging 32.8 points per game, the most in the NFL. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.