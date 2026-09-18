The 2026 NFL season is underway and the AFC Championship winner market is a great entry point for anyone interested in the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers new users $55 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades. There's already been $6.7 million in trading volume and Week 1 results are starting to move the market, with the Bills and Chiefs seeing their share prices driving up after impressive wins. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2026 season as the trading favorite at $0.15 per share, but they're trading at $0.23 per share now after wins over Houston and Detroit. Houston had the No. 1 total defense in the NFL last season, but gave up 334 passing yards to Josh Allen.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs were priced at $0.12 per share to open the year despite coming off a 6-11 season. However, they've shot up to $0.14 per share with Patrick Mahomes accounting for three total touchdowns in a 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos. Kenneth Walker III carried the ball 23 times for 173 yards and a touchdown, while adding three catches for 18 yards and a score in his Chiefs debut.

The Los Angeles Chargers saw their share price slump from $0.12 to $0.07 after a stunning 26-14 loss at home against the Arizona Cardinals to open the season. They'll welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to SoFi Stadium on Sunday and an 0-2 start will almost certainly send their share price tumbling even further. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.23 Baltimore $0.15 Kansas City $0.14 Cincinnati $0.10 Houston $0.08 Jacksonville $0.08 New England $0.08 Denver $0.07 Los Angeles $0.07 Pittsburgh $0.03 Indianapolis $0.02 Las Vegas $0.02 Tennessee $0.01 Cleveland $0.01 Miami $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.