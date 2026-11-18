Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is chasing the first NFL MVP award of his career, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades, which can be used to trade on the MVP winner. Burrow has recorded at least four touchdowns in five straight games, putting him atop Kalshi's MVP list at $0.48 per share. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi NFL MVP trading preview

Burrow is coming off another excellent outing, racking up 409 yards and four passing touchdowns in a 38-18 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football. He has recorded at least four touchdowns in five straight games, tying Peyton Manning's consecutive-games record from 2004. Burrow now trades at $0.48 per share to win the first MVP award of his career.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the trading favorite for most of the season, but he completed just 11 of 21 passes for 196 yards against the Jets last week. He still tallied two more rushing touchdowns and a deep passing score, though. Allen is $0.17 per share to win his second MVP (2024).

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is third at $0.16 per share. He leads the NFL in EPA per dropback, success rate and yards per attempt. Purdy has a chance to make a statement against the Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday night. Other contenders for the MVP include Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence ($0.09) and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ($0.05). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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