The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades, and college football fans can use this offer on the highly coveted 2026 Heisman Trophy winner. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith could be on his way to break the recent trend of quarterbacks dominating the award, as after six weeks, he tops the market to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy at Kalshi. Smith, coming off his third straight multi-touchdown game, is trading at $0.56 per contract as the clear frontrunner for the Heisman 2026. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah ($0.13) and Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr ($0.08) follow Smith for Heisman Trophy trading. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't claimed Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi Heisman Trophy trading preview

Jeremiah Smith is certainly living up to his preseason perception as the best wide receiver in college football. The Ohio State junior is second in the nation in receptions (48), receiving yards (916) and receiving touchdowns (11) despite the Buckeyes' difficult schedule. Smith had 1,315 yards and 1,243 yards over his first two seasons with 27 total touchdowns. He has more than 150 yards in four of six games this year, with multiple touchdowns in four games also. Only five wide receivers have won the Heisman Trophy in history, but Smith is making his case to be the sixth and is trading at $0.56 per contract to do so.

Unsurprisingly, Smith is followed by a bunch of quarterbacks. He's immediately followed by Darian Mensah (Miami, $0.13), CJ Carr (Notre Dame, $0.08), Gunner Stockton (Georgia, $0.06) and Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss, $0.06). Mensah threw for 227 yards in a 41-13 win over Clemson on Oct. 3 before the Hurricanes' bye week and he has 15 touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Stockton completed 18 of 22 passes for 249 yards with a touchdown and an interception and rushed for a score in Georgia's 20-17 win over Alabama to move to No. 1 in the nation and improve his Heisman Trophy stock. Carr has led Notre Dame to No. 2 in the nation and has 16 touchdowns compared to one interception. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.