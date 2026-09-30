The 2026 MLB playoffs are underway, making this the time when many will look toward 2026 pro baseball champion markets to call their shots on the team to raise the trophy in October. With the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades, you can trade on this market and more. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the No. 2 seed in the National League, but they are No. 1 at Kalshi, trading at $0.305 per share to win a third straight championship. The Dodgers are followed by the Milwaukee Brewers ($0.167) and Tampa Bay Rays ($0.11). Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of a $55 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2026 World Series champion Kalshi trading preview

It's no surprise the top three teams trading to win the 2026 pro baseball championship come from the four teams with a bye past the Wild Card Round. The MLB playoffs opened on Tuesday with Red Sox vs. Yankees and White Sox vs. Astros in the American League, and Cubs vs. Padres and Phillies vs. Braves in the National League. Of those six teams, the Yankees opened the playoffs highest on the Kalshi price list, trading at $0.105 to win their 28th title.

The Dodgers have won back-to-back championships and look to become the first three-peat winner since the Yankees (1998-2000). They await the winner of a National League East battle between the Phillies and Braves, and either way, Los Angeles will face star power in the opposing dugout. However, it's tough for any team to match Los Angeles's star power, featuring Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Tarik Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and more. The Dodgers had the second-best record in baseball at 100-62 and top the 2026 pro baseball champion market, trading at $0.305 to win it all.

The Brewers had the best record in baseball at 103-59. They follow the Dodgers at $0.167 to win the 2026 pro baseball championship. The Brewers have never won a title in franchise history, but they have the overwhelming favorite to win the NL Cy Young leading the charge to change that. Jacob Misiorowski went 16-5 and led baseball in ERA (1.80), strikeouts (252) and WHIP (0.80). The Rays went 98-64 for the best record in the AL and are trading at $0.11 to win it all. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.