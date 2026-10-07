October has arrived and with that, we are a few weeks from crowning the 2026 World Series champion, which is one of the many markets available at Kalshi as a way to take advantage of the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. Before Wednesday's four-game slate of action, the Los Angeles Dodgers topped the 2026 pro baseball champion market at Kalshi, trading at $0.374 per contract, followed by the Milwaukee Brewers ($0.212) and Tampa Bay Rays ($0.182). Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of a $55 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2026 World Series champion Kalshi trading preview

The Dodgers are in pursuit of baseball's first three-peat championship since the Yankees (1998-2000), and they have both the lineup and pitching to do so. The Los Angeles staff is led by Tarik Skubal and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, supported by a deep lineup including Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Will Smith and Kyle Tucker, plus Edwin Diaz as closer. With all this talent, the Dodgers have topped the pro baseball champion market throughout the season and are trading at $0.374 to win it all.

The Rays took the first two games of their series against the Yankees in Tampa Bay after a bye in the wild card round. Their approach continues to breed success, and New York made four errors in Monday's Game 2 for an ugly loss. After Game 2, the Rays were trading at $0.182 to win it all, compared to the Yankees at $0.044. New York needs to win three straight games just to reach the ALCS.

The Padres forced a Game 4 against the Brewers with a 4-3 win on Tuesday, and the White Sox opened a 2-0 series lead over the Guardians on the road. The White Sox are trading at $0.108 to shock the world and win a title this season. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.