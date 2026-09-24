NFL prediction markets continue to evolve through the 2026 season, but you can still use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to earn $55 in bonus trading credits after you make your first $25 in trades. You can use those bonuses in markets like the 2027 NFC Championship winner, where the Los Angeles Rams are the trading favorites at $0.17 per share. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Minnesota Vikings are off to a 2-0 start after a rain-soaked 9-3 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Kyler Murray remains in concussion protocol and veteran Carson Wentz is installed as the starter in his absence, but the Vikings have still risen from $0.04 per share to win the NFC to $0.07 per share.

The San Francisco 49ers are also unbeaten on the season and their share prices have risen from $0.09 per share during the preseason to $0.16 per share. San Francisco has outscored its opponents 62-20 over the first two weeks of the season and Brock Purdy's 80.4% completion rate leads the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles also check in at 2-0 after scoring a late touchdown to defeat the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. Jalen Hurts engineered his 10th fourth-quarter comeback and 13th career game-winning drive, capping off the 24-20 win with a three-yard passing touchdown to Darius Cooper. The Eagles began the season trading at $0.10 per share to win the conference and are now trading at $0.13 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.