The College Football Playoff field is starting to take shape, and new users can trade on the winner by using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to earn a $55 bonus after making $25 in trades. Georgia ($0.16), Miami ($0.15) and Notre Dame ($0.14) are the top contenders to win the national championship in the latest trading prices at Kalshi. Trade $25 and get $55 in trading credits here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

College football national champion Kalshi trading preview

Five of the top seven teams in the AP Top 25 poll lost last weekend, marking the most in a single weekend among that group in the history of the poll (1936). Georgia moved to No. 1 with a road win at Alabama two weeks ago, but it fell to Auburn in a shocking loss at home last week. The Bulldogs are still trading at $0.16 per share atop Kalshi's market, though.

Miami is right on Georgia's heels at $0.15 per share after needing double overtime to beat Florida State last week. The Hurricanes are led by quarterback Darian Mensah, who is currently trading at $0.23 per share to win the Heisman Trophy. He trails only Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith ($0.40) in the Heisman race.

Ohio State is $0.12 per share, but it will be without quarterback Julian Sayin for several weeks after he injured his throwing shoulder in the fourth quarter of a 19-15 win over Indiana. Notre Dame is priced at $0.14 per share after losing to BYU in last Saturday's nightcap. The Fighting Irish only had four plays of 20 yards or longer and allowed BYU to score touchdowns on all four of its red-zone possessions. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.