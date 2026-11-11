The College Football Playoff picture is starting to take shape with the regular season winding down, and new users can trade on the national champion by using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to earn a $55 bonus after making $25 in trades. Georgia sits atop Kalshi's market at $0.30 per share, while Notre Dame ($0.18) and Alabama ($0.12) are top contenders as well. Trade $25 and get $55 in trading credits here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

College football national champion Kalshi trading preview

No. 1 Georgia has put together several dominant performances since its shocking loss to Auburn, including a 42-7 win at Ole Miss last week. The Bulldogs racked up 295 rushing yards while holding the Rebels to just 66 rushing yards. They face Missouri, South Carolina and Georgia Tech to wrap up the regular season, and they are atop Kalshi's national champion market at $0.30 per share.

No. 5 Notre Dame survived in a crucial 31-24 win over Miami last week, as quarterback CJ Carr had 319 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Fighting Irish have three games against unranked opponents remaining on their schedule, putting them in a strong position to make the CFP. They are trading at $0.18 per share to win the title.

No. 3 Alabama also has three games against unranked teams remaining, but it has already lost two games this season. The Crimson Tide are coming off one of their best performances of the season though, cruising to an 18-point win at LSU. They are $0.12 per share to win the title, while Miami ($0.10) and Texas ($0.08) are also contenders. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.