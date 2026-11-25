There's already been more than $20 million traded on the 2027 NFC Championship winner and it's a great entry point for anybody looking to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. The New York Giants continue to defy expectations as the NFC East leaders at 6-3-1, but they're still only trading at $0.04 per share to win the conference title. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The San Francisco 49ers won 12 games last season, but were steamrolled in the divisional round of the 2026 NFL Playoffs by the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle went on to win the title in dominant fashion, but roles appear to be reversed heading into a Week 12 matchup on Sunday in San Francisco. The 49ers have the best record in the NFL at 9-1, and the Seahawks are off to a somewhat disappointing start at 6-4.

San Francisco scored a 32-29 win at Seattle earlier in the season and is now priced as the trading favorite to win the NFC at $0.35 per share. Meanwhile, Seattle is priced at $0.08 per share to repeat as conference champs and is fifth on the board behind the 49ers, Bears ($0.18), Lions ($0.10) and Vikings ($0.10) entering Sunday's showdown with San Francisco.

The Carolina Panthers now own a two-game lead in the NFC South, but they're only 5-5 on the season heading into a Monday Night Football matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7). Carolina is trading at $0.03 per share to win the conference, and Tampa Bay is trading at $0.02 per share. The other two teams in the division (Saints and Falcons) are priced at $0.01 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.