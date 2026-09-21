Monday Night Football returns to SoFi Stadium when the Los Angeles Rams welcome the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, September 21. Los Angeles comes home after a disappointing 27-7 loss to San Francisco in Australia, while New York arrives 1-0 after beating Dallas 28-20. Kalshi prices the Rams to win by at least eight points at $0.47 per share. Matthew Stafford finishing with fewer than 225 passing yards is priced at $0.48 per share, while Davante Adams scoring a touchdown is $0.43 per share. The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after their first $25 in trades. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

SportsLine projects a 31-21 Los Angeles victory, giving the Rams a 10-point advantage in the final score. Stafford is projected for 215.6 passing yards, which lands below the 225-yard Kalshi market. Adams also gets his first home opportunity of the season after the Rams produced only one touchdown in Australia.

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Rams vs. Giants picks, predictions for Monday Night Football

Rams to win by 8+ points ($0.47 per share)

Matthew Stafford: Fewer than 225 passing yards ($0.48 per share)

Davante Adams: 1+ touchdown ($0.43 per share)

Rams to win by 8+ points ($0.47 per share)

Los Angeles gets a prime opportunity to reset after a bad trip to Australia. The Rams scored only seven points against San Francisco, but Sean McVay still has Stafford directing an offense with Puka Nacua and Adams ready to rebound. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum combined for 95 rushing yards on 21 carries in the opener, giving Los Angeles another path if New York devotes extra attention to the passing game. The Giants looked sharp in John Harbaugh's debut, yet Monday brings their first road test after a 28-20 win over Dallas.

SportsLine calls for a 31-21 Los Angeles victory, a 10-point margin. Kalshi prices the Rams to win by at least eight points at $0.47 per share. Trade on Rams vs. Giants here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Matthew Stafford (LAR | QB), fewer than 225 passing yards ($0.48 per share)

Stafford gets a home reset after Los Angeles scored only seven points in Australia. The Rams still have several ways to move the football without asking their quarterback to carry the entire offense. Williams and Corum can keep the rushing game involved, while Nacua and Adams give Stafford high-end options when McVay turns to the air. If Los Angeles plays from ahead, the offense can stay balanced instead of forcing a huge passing workload throughout the second half. That makes the raw yardage number more interesting than Stafford's ability to play well.

The SportsLine model lands Stafford at 215.6 passing yards against the Giants. That sits below Kalshi's 225-yard market and fits a game projection that has Los Angeles winning 31-21. Kalshi lists Stafford at 225+ passing yards, with the opposite outcome priced at $0.48 per share. Trade on Rams-Giants here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Davante Adams (LAR | WR), 1+ touchdown ($0.43 per share)

Adams gets his first home game of the season after Los Angeles managed only one touchdown in Australia. He caught three passes for 26 yards in the opener, leaving Los Angeles plenty of room to expand his role in Week 2. He gives Stafford another proven option opposite Nacua, and Monday offers a chance for that pairing to show more of its intended shape. Williams also commands attention near the goal line, which can create favorable opportunities outside when Los Angeles reaches scoring territory. The Giants held Dallas to 20 points in Week 1, but facing McVay's offense at SoFi presents a different animal.

SportsLine projects the Rams to score 31 points on Monday night, creating far more scoring opportunities than they produced in the opener. Kalshi prices Adams to score at least one touchdown at $0.43 per share. Trade on Rams-Giants here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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