A champion will soon be crowned in the WNBA as the winner of the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries meet in the 2026 WNBA Finals, and the upcoming contests will create top opportunities to take advantage of the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The Dream and Valkyries split the first two games of a best-of-seven series, guaranteeing action for at least Wednesday, Oct. 21 (Game 3), Saturday, Oct. 24 (Game 4) and Monday, Oct. 26 (Game 5). Entering Wednesday's Game 3, the Dream are trading at $0.57 per contract to win it all, with the Valkyries at $0.44. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can secure the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer by following the steps below. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and want to take advantage of a $55 bonus can begin the process here. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2026 WNBA champion Kalshi trading preview

Golden State hosted the first two games before Game 3 and Game 4 in Atlanta. Golden State won the opener, 68-64, before Atlanta won Game 2, 79-65. Angel Reese scored 30 points and added 16 rebounds in Game 2 for Atlanta, after scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the opener.

Golden State has made the finals through elite defense. The Valkyries had the league's best scoring defense by a wide margin, allowing 75.1 points per game. The next lowest was 82.7 ppg. That is how Golden State made the WNBA Finals in just its second year as a franchise. Offensively, the Valkyries ranked second-to-last in scoring (82.2 ppg). Gabby Williams is averaging 22 points per game this postseason, though.

The Dream ranked fourth in scoring defense (84.5 ppg) and third in scoring offense (91.3 ppg). The Dream are also attempting to win their first WNBA title, but this is the franchise's fourth final appearance. Entering Wednesday's Game 3 with the series tied 1-1, the Dream are trading at $0.57 per contract to win it all, with the Valkyries at $0.44. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.