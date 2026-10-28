Game 6 of the WNBA Finals takes place on Thursday afternoon, and Kalshi offers trading options on that specific game, or trading on the series winner and overall champion as ways to take advantage of the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The Golden State Valkyries hold a 3-2 lead entering Thursday's Game 6 in Atlanta against the Atlanta Dream. Entering Game 6, the Valkyries are trading at $0.70 per contract to win the 2026 WNBA title, with the Dream at $0.31 at Kalshi. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can secure the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer by following the steps below. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and want to take advantage of a $55 bonus can begin the process here. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2026 WNBA champion Kalshi trading preview

The Valkyries have won back-to-back games, most recently taking Game 5, 64-55, at home. Golden State's elite defense has carried into the postseason. During the regular season, Golden State had the top-scoring defense by a significant margin. The Valkyries allowed 75.1 points per game (the next lowest was 82.7 ppg), and they have held the Dream to less than 65 points in three games this series.

The Dream split their first two games of the WNBA Finals at home, including scoring 97 points in their first home contest – a 97-71 win. If the Dream win Game 6 on Thursday, Game 7 would be Saturday in California. Both teams are chasing their first titles in franchise history, however, Golden State is in this position in just its second year as a team. Angel Reese is averaging 17 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this postseason for Atlanta.

Entering Thursday's Game 6, the Valkyries are trading at $0.70 per contract to win the 2026 WNBA title, with the Dream at $0.31. Game 6 is Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

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