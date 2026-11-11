The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The 2026 Heisman Trophy trading market was significantly shaken up again after last week. Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr surged up the charts and is now trading at $0.27 per contract to win the Heisman Trophy 2026 after throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns in the Fighting Irish's victory over No. 1 Miami. However, Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah still tops the 2026 Heisman Trophy trading charts at $0.28 per contract. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith closely follows at $0.26 to win the award. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't claimed Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi Heisman Trophy trading preview

What a difference a week can make. Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr was trading at or near the very top of the 2026 Heisman Trophy market throughout the summer, but after a slower statistical start and others posting gaudy numbers out of the gate, he slid toward the middle of the pack. A stellar performance against the No. 1 team in the nation can significantly change that, as Carr threw a season-high 319 yards with three touchdowns in a 31-24 win over Miami on Saturday night. Carr, who has 21 touchdowns and one interception, is trading at $0.27 per contract to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy.

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah is still trading at the top of the 2026 Heisman Trophy market, but it's a razor-thin margin between the current top three. Even in the loss and playing without his top wide receiver, Malachi Toney, Mensah threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns against Notre Dame. He's seventh in the nation in passing yards (2,694) and second in touchdowns (28) and has thrown just two interceptions. Mensah is trading at $0.28 to win the award.

Ohio State has lost back-to-back games, but it's certainly not because of Jeremiah Smith. The star wide receiver had seven receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown in Ohio State's 41-28 loss to Oregon last week. He ranks in the top five nationally for receptions (69, T-4th), receiving yards (1,200, 2nd) and receiving touchdowns (14, T-1st). He's scored at least once in eight of nine games and is trading just behind the quarterbacks at $0.26 per contract to win the Heisman Trophy 2026. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.