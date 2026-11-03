The Chicago Bears put the league on notice after securing an emphatic 34-17 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. The Bears look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender thanks to an offense averaging 387.3 yards per game, which ranks third in the NFL. The Bears are now trading at $0.11 per share to win Super Bowl LXI on Kalshi, trailing only the San Francisco 49ers ($0.15) and Buffalo Bills ($0.14). There has been nearly $219 million traded on which team will win the 2027 Super Bowl, and you can still use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFL Super Bowl champion Kalshi trading preview

The Bears' offense is thriving with Caleb Williams under center, averaging 87.3 yards per game, which ranks third in the NFL. Williams is completing 70.9% of his passes for 1,267 yards and six touchdowns across five games this season. Chicago's ground game has benefited from opposing defenses trying to stop the pass, as the Bears rank second in the league with 150.8 rushing yards per game. The Bears get to play the Buccaneers and Saints over their next two games, two teams with losing records. With that in mind, Chicago is now trading at $0.11 per share to win the Super Bowl on Kalshi.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are coming off their first loss of the season, suffering a 29-20 setback on the road against the Falcons on Oct. 25. San Francisco was on bye last week, which the 49ers used to get healthy after dealing with numerous injuries early in the season. The 49ers have already recorded victories over the Rams, Seahawks, and Cardinals, firmly securing their place atop the NFC West standings heading into Week 9. The 49ers are trading at $0.15 per share to win the Super Bowl.

Other notable Super Bowl contenders, according to Kalshi, include the Bills ($0.14) and Chiefs ($0.08), two teams with proven playmakers at quarterback. The Bills are off to a 6-1 start thanks to their explosive offense, which is averaging 33.3 points per game, the most in the NFL. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is putting up MVP-like numbers, having already racked up 20 total touchdowns this season. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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