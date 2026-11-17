Fans interested in making NFL predictions on Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens can use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. The Chargers will be without receiver Ladd McConkey, who is inactive due to a back injury. Make MNF predictions at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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Chargers vs. Ravens MNF prediction markets

Chargers to win: $0.33

More than 39.5 points: $0.50

It's been a disastrous season for the Chargers, who were expected to compete for a playoff spot but are now hoping to avoid a winless season. Monday is likely their best shot at a victory as the Ravens have lost four in a row and are hoping Brissett can inject some life into their offense. Baltimore has lost Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley to injuries, but there's a belief the former will return at some point this season. Los Angeles has dealt with plenty of injuries across the board, and they have substantially impacted Justin Herbert's play. Herbert is only completing 61% of his passes, and he's thrown 11 interceptions this season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Chargers winning in 40% of simulations. It has more than 39.5 points being scored in 61% of simulations.

On Kalshi, you can predict the Chargers to win at $0.34 per share, while the Ravens winning trades at $0.68 per share. Both prices are up one cent from earlier in the day on Monday. More than 39.5 points trades at $0.50 per share on Kalshi while less than 39.5 points is also $0.50 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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