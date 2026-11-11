We're exactly halfway through the NFL regular season, but there's still plenty of activity in NFL prediction markets and right now you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to earn $55 in bonus trading credits after you make $25 worth of trades as a new user. The 2027 AFC Championship winner market has already generated nearly $15 million in trading volume and the Buffalo Bills ($0.25 per share) and Jacksonville Jaguars ($0.21 per share) have emerged as the trading favorites. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Cincinnati Bengals improved to 6-2 with a 34-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid last week and the offense has been dialed in during their current four-game winning streak. For the first time in franchise history, the Bengals have scored 30 points or more four times in a row and Joe Burrow has thrown 16 touchdown passes during that span to establish himself as a clear NFL MVP candidate. Cincinnati is trading at $0.13 per share to win the AFC.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are trading at $0.14 per share after a 6-2 start of their own. Kansas City breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday when Patrick Mahomes was able to return on the very next series after suffering what looked like a potentially serious elbow injury. Mahomes is suffering some soreness in that elbow and is still listed as day-to-day ahead of a matchup with the Falcons on Sunday.

The Chiefs trail the Denver Broncos in the AFC West standings and Denver continues to find a way to win despite ranking 29th in the NFL in total offense and 26th in total defense. The Broncos have been outgained in five of their seven victories this season, but are once again in the hunt for home-field advantage in the conference. Kalshi prices Denver at $0.11 per share to win the 2027 AFC Championship Game. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.24 Jacksonville $0.20 Kansas City $0.14 Cincinnati $0.13 Denver $0.12 New England $0.05 Pittsburgh $0.04 Houston $0.04 Baltimore $0.02 Cleveland $0.01 Indianapolis $0.01 Las Vegas $0.01 Los Angeles C $0.01 Miami $0.01 Tennessee $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.