Trading volume on NFL prediction markets continues to soar and you can get in on the action with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. There's been $12.6 million traded on who will win the 2027 AFC Championship Game thus far and the Buffalo Bills ($0.20 per trade) and Kansas City Chiefs ($0.18 per share) have emerged as the trading favorites through six weeks. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Cincinnati Bengals might be last in the AFC North after six weeks, but they're still 3-2 coming off a bye week and positioned nicely to make a run at the postseason with the health of their core currently intact. They'll go head-to-head with the Baltimore Ravens in a crucial divisional rivalry game on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is priced at $0.08 per share to win the AFC and Baltimore is priced at $0.14 per share.

After an 0-4 start, the Houston Texans have strung together back-to-back wins to improve to 2-4. The only team in NFL history to make the postseason after an 0-4 start was the 1992 San Diego Chargers, but traders think that the Texans have a fighting shot at winning the conference. Houston is priced at $0.06 per share to win the AFC.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns are in first in the AFC North after beating the Ravens last week to improve to 4-2. However, the market still regards Cleveland with some skepticism, pricing the Browns at $0.03 per share to win the conference. They'll visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.20 Kansas City $0.17 Baltimore $0.13 Jacksonville $0.11 Denver $0.10 New England $0.09 Cincinnati $0.08 Houston $0.06 Cleveland $0.03 Pittsburgh $0.03 Indianapolis $0.01 Las Vegas $0.01 Los Angeles C $0.01 Miami $0.01 Tennessee $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.