The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. Before the 2026 college football season, many viewed Arch Manning as the top trading option. Now, the Texas quarterback from QB royalty is fighting to keep his job. Manning has gone from one of the top 2026 Heisman Trophy trading options to currently being priced at $0.01 per contract to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy. Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith tops the 2026 Heisman Trophy trading market at Kalshi, trading at $0.46, followed by Miami quarterback Darian Mensah ($0.23) and Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss ($0.12). Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't claimed Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi Heisman Trophy trading preview

Texas' Arch Manning and Notre Dame's CJ Carr topped the Heisman Trophy trading throughout the summer. Both quarterbacks are coming off losses, which has significantly dropped their prices. Manning is trading at $0.01, with Carr at $0.04 per share after the Fighting Irish lost to BYU last weekend. Some may view this as a buy-low opportunity, but it's a risk given their most recent performances.

Meanwhile, Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to play himself into the top position for 2026 Heisman Trophy trading. Last week, Smith had four receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown in his worst performance of the season, which showcases how dominant he's been. Before last week, Smith had two touchdowns in three straight weeks, and he's second in the nation in receiving yards (984) and receiving touchdowns (12). Smith is trading at $0.46 per contract to win the Heisman Trophy, double the next-highest player.

Darian Mensah has quarterbacked Miami to the nation's No. 1 ranking. The Duke transfer is the latest in the line of dominant Miami quarterback play. He threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns with an interception in last week's 43-35 double-overtime victory over Florida State. Mensah has 18 touchdowns with one interception this season, and he's trading at $0.23 to win the Heisman. Other top 2026 Heisman Trophy candidates include Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss ($0.12) and Miami WR Malachi Toney ($0.06). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.