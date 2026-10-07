The first month of the NFL season is over, but you can still trade on NFL prediction markets like the 2027 NFC Championship winner while using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to earn $55 in bonus trading credits after you trade your first $25. There's been $10.7 million put into play on who will win the NFC Championship Game, and the Los Angeles Rams remain the trading favorites at $0.20 per share despite a 2-2 start. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The NFC West was the best division in football a season ago and the market is skewing towards that being true again in 2026. The San Francisco 49ers ($0.17 per share) and Seattle Seahawks ($0.15 per share) sit just behind the Rams on the NFC Champion trading board. The 49ers are a perfect 4-0 on the season and the defending champions are off to a 3-1 start. They'll go head-to-head with first place in the division on the line on Sunday.

The NFC North is also strong with all four teams sitting at 2-2 or better as we enter Week 5. The Chicago Bears (3-1) are priced at $0.10 per share after winning with two different backup quarterbacks in the last two weeks. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings (4-0) are priced at $0.08 per share, the Detroit Lions (2-2) are priced at $0.06 per share and the Green Bay Packers (2-2) are priced at $0.03 per share.

The New York Giants are one of the NFL's biggest surprises after a 3-1 start despite losing starting quarterback Jaxson Dart for the season. However, that hasn't moved the needle by much in NFL prediction markets, as they're only priced at $0.02 per share despite leading the NFC East through four weeks. The NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons are gaining a little momentum after scoring 80 points the last two weeks, as they're priced at $0.04 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.