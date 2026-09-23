The College Football Playoff picture is starting to take shape, and new users can trade on the outcome by using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to earn a $55 bonus after making $25 in trades. Texas has the best win in the country after taking down Ohio State, and the Longhorns join Notre Dame atop Kalshi's national champion market at $0.12 per share. Trade $25 and get $55 in trading credits here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

College football national champion Kalshi trading preview

The top of the college football champion market was jam-packed to enter the season, and nothing has changed after three weeks of action. Texas and Notre Dame are both trading at $0.12 per share, but Indiana, Miami, Ohio State and Georgia are all right behind them at $0.11 per share. Ole Miss has jumped up to $0.06 per share following its win over LSU, which is next at $0.04.

Texas followed its win over Ohio State with a lackluster showing against UTSA, and now it heads on the road to face Tennessee in one of the biggest games on Saturday. Notre Dame has cruised to three wins over unranked opponents, but it does not face a ranked team until the middle of October. Until then, the Fighting Irish will try to keep taking care of business and avoid bad losses that ultimately doomed them last season.

Indiana is in a similar situation, as the defending champion has played North Texas, Howard and Western Kentucky. The Hoosiers will not face a ranked team until they host Ohio State on Oct. 17. Miami and Georgia are both unbeaten as well. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.