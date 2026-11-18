The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users $55 worth of bonus trading credits after their first $25 worth of trades, and you can immediately put those guaranteed funds to use in NFL prediction markets. There's already been nearly $19 million traded on the 2027 NFC Championship Game winner, and the San Francisco 49ers are the trading favorites ($0.30 per share) with the conference's best record (8-1). Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The NFC North is the toughest division in football, with all four teams sitting above .500 and the top three teams all sporting 7-2 records. The Detroit Lions currently own the tiebreaker in the division, and they're priced at $0.09 per share to win the NFC entering Week 11. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings are in second place, but a dominant defensive performance against the Green Bay Packers this week sent their share price to $0.14 per share.

The Packers are last in the division at 6-4, and they have offensive line issues to address after the Vikings managed to sack Jordan Love eight times last week. Green Bay also turned the ball over four times in a 30-10 defeat, and now Kalshi prices the Packers at $0.04 per share to win the NFC title.

The Chicago Bears are third in the division, and they're 0-2 against NFC North rivals so far this season, but they're still trading at $0.18 per share to win the conference (second to only the 49ers). Chicago has won four games in a row and will take on the New Orleans Saints ($0.01 per share) on Sunday coming off a bye week. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.