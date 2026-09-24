The 2026 WNBA playoffs begin Sunday, making this a strong time for basketball fans to take advantage of the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The regular season concludes on Thursday, and seeding is tightly contested for the eight teams already locked into the playoffs. Entering the final week, seeds 5-8 were separated by just one game, which could make for a highly competitive postseason with opportunities to trade on the 2026 WNBA champion at Kalshi. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can secure the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer by following the steps below. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and want to take advantage of a $55 bonus can begin the process here. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2026 WNBA champion, WNBA MVP Kalshi trading preview

The Minnesota Lynx have clearly separated themselves atop the Kalshi chart for the team priced as most likely to win the 2026 WNBA championship. The Lynx are trading at $0.46 per contract to win it all, more than 3x the price of the next highest (Las Vegas Aces, $0.14). Minnesota wins with balance. Five players are averaging more than 10 points per game, led by standout rookie guard Olivia Miles.

The Golden State Valkyries continue to win and outperform nearly all expectations entering the season. The Valkyries, in Year 2 as a franchise, have dominated defensively to enter the playoffs in a strong position to go on a potential run. Golden State is priced at $0.13 to win the 2026 WNBA championship.

Other potential contenders include Atlanta Dream ($0.11), Indiana Fever ($0.09) and New York Liberty ($0.06). The Liberty won the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, the league's in-season tournament. Indiana's Caitlin Clark is still chasing her first WNBA title. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.