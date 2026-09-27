The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday Night Football heads to Denver in Week 3, where the Broncos host the Los Angeles Rams at 8:20 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Rams at $0.56 per share to defeat Denver, with the Broncos at $0.44 per share. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Broncos vs. Rams also offers a few more specific NFL prediction markets. Jaylen Waddle recording 70 or more receiving yards is priced at $0.38 per share. Bo Nix finishing with fewer than two passing touchdowns is priced at $0.61 per share.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Broncos vs. Rams picks, predictions, props

Rams vs. Bronocs: Rams to win ($0.56 per share)

Jaylen Waddle: 70+ receiving yards ($0.38 per share)

Bo Nix: Fewer than 2 passing touchdowns ($0.61 per share)

Rams to win ($0.56 per share)

Los Angeles looked like a different football team on Monday. Matthew Stafford threw for 327 yards with four touchdowns in the 28-6 win over New York. Davante Adams accounted for 195 receiving yards and two scores, while Aaron Donald returned to help a defense that kept the Giants out of the endzone. That's a mighty response after the Rams managed seven points against San Francisco in Week 1.

Denver also rebounded, but its offense has scored just 30 points through two games. Nix has thrown one touchdown in each start and already has two interceptions. SportsLine expects another tight night, calling for a 22-21 Los Angeles victory. Kalshi prices the Rams to win outright at $0.56 per share. Trade on Broncos-Rams here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Jaylen Waddle (DEN | WR), 70+ receiving yards ($0.38 per share)

Waddle's Denver debut produced almost nothing at Kansas City. One week later, the man rebounded. Waddle caught eight passes for 138 yards against Jacksonville, including an explosive 49-yard gain. Six of those catches moved the chains. He now owns 140 receiving yards through two games, with nearly all of that production arriving once Denver found ways to get him into space in Week 2.

The Rams present a tougher task after allowing only 336 passing yards through two games, but Denver has already shown where its explosive receiving plays can come from. SportsLine has Waddle at 74.7 receiving yards on Sunday night. That's just beyond Kalshi's featured 70-yard mark, which is priced at $0.38 per share. Trade on Broncos-Rams here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Bo Nix (DEN | QB), fewer than 2 passing touchdowns ($0.61 per share)

Nix has thrown exactly one touchdown in each of Denver's first two games. His overall performance improved sharply against Jacksonville, jumping from 131 passing yards in Week 1 to 288 on Sunday. Still, the touchdown total stayed put. He also threw an interception for the second straight week, leaving Denver with two passing scores through eight quarters.

Los Angeles just held New York without a touchdown and intercepted one pass in Monday's win. The Rams have allowed 336 passing yards through two games, so Nix gets another defense that has made quarterbacks work for production. SportsLine forecasts 1.0 passing touchdown for Nix on Sunday night. Kalshi prices Nix to finish with fewer than two passing touchdowns at $0.61 per share. Trade on Broncos-Rams here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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