Just three teams remain undefeated heading into NFL Week 5. The Kansas City Cheifs, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers all boast 4-0 records, but it's the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) who are favored to win Super Bowl LXI on Kalshi. The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 offers a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Rams are trading at $0.12 per share to win the 2027 Super Bowl, followed by the Bills ($0.11), 49ers ($0.10), Seahawks ($0.09) and Chiefs ($0.09). Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFL champion Kalshi trading preview

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off an impressive 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week. The Chiefs have a plethora of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, and the addition of running back Kenneth Walker III has already paid huge dividends. Walker racked up 22 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City's win over Las Vegas. He's averaging 6.2 yards per carry through the first four games.

Meanwhile, the Rams showed resolve in their come-from-behind victory on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. Los Angeles scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to walk away with a 24-20 win. Kyren Williams racked up two rushing touchdowns, while Puka Nacua was welcomed back to the lineup by catching nine passes for 125 yards. The Rams will now square off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, a matchup of two of the top Super Bowl contenders on Kalshi. The Rams are trading at $0.12 per share to win the Super Bowl, followed by the Bills at $0.11.

Other Super Bowl contenders, according to Kalshi, include the 49ers ($0.10) and Chiefs ($0.09), Seahawks ($0.09) and Ravens ($0.08). The Vikings, who have a 4-0 record through four weeks, is trading at $0.04 per share, the same price as the Cowboys ($0.04), Broncos ($0.04) and Bengals ($0.04). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.