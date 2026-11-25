The holiday season has arrived, meaning the NFL playoffs are right around the corner. The San Francisco 49ers are off to a blistering 9-1 start and have a commanding lead atop the NFC West standings. San Francisco remains the favorite to win Super Bowl LXI on Kalshi, trading at $0.21 per share. The Buffalo Bills are trading at $0.16 per share, followed by the Chicago Bears ($0.09), Kansas City Chiefs ($0.09) and Cincinnati Bengals ($0.08). There has already been more than $265 million traded on which team will win the 2027 Super Bowl, and you can still use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFL Super Bowl champion preview

The San Francisco 49ers feature the NFL's top-ranked scoring offense, averaging 31.6 points per game. Quarterback Brock Purdy has been spectacular this season, completing 71% of his passes for 2,624 yards and 23 touchdowns. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has also been extremely productive, racking up 14 total touchdowns in 10 games. The 49ers face some stiff competition down the stretch, but San Francisco is still trading at $0.21 per share following an impressive 9-1 start.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills are explosive offensively with Josh Allen under center. Allen has thrown 14 touchdown passes this season, but he's also accounted for 11 rushing scores. The Bills also boast a top-10 scoring defense, holding opponents to 20.8 points per game. The Bills are trading at $0.16 per share to win the Super Bowl.

Other notable Super Bowl contenders, according to Kalshi, include the Chicago Bears ($0.09), Kansas City Chiefs ($0.09) and Cincinnati Bengals ($0.08). The Detroit Lions, who are still searching for their first-ever Super Bowl triumph, are trading at $0.05 per share to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.