The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 offers new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they've made $25 worth of trades and the AFC Championship winner market is a compelling way to take advantage. There's been over $9.6 million in trading volume and it's a market that clearly favors former MVP quarterbacks, with the Bills ($0.22), Ravens ($0.16) and Chiefs ($0.15) topping the trading board in terms of share price. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

After a 6-11 season in 2025, Patrick Mahomes has guided Kansas City to a 3-0 start. The Chiefs will take on the Raiders (also 3-0) for a huge AFC West matchup on Sunday. It's the first time in nearly a decade that both teams have been above .500 when they've met. However, the Raiders are only trading at $0.03 per share to win the conference despite their hot start.

The Texans, on the other hand, are off to an 0-3 start and there have only been seven teams in history that have made the postseason after losing their first three games. However, the Texans did it just last year and also did it in 2018, so there's some optimism for a turnaround. They'll take on the Cowboys on Sunday and they're still trading at $0.04 per share to win the AFC.

The Chargers are also 0-3 after playoff trips in each of Jim Harbaugh's first two seasons at the helm, but the optimism isn't quite as high for Los Angeles. The schedule is brutal over the next seven weeks and Justin Herbert's sudden regression has created cause for concern. The Chargers opened the year trading at $0.12 per share to win the conference, but are now trading at only $0.02 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.23 Baltimore $0.15 Kansas City $0.14 Jacksonville $0.10 Cincinnati $0.08 Denver $0.08 Houston $0.05 New England $0.04 Las Vegas $0.03 Pittsburgh $0.03 Cleveland $0.02 Indianapolis $0.02 Los Angeles C $0.02 Miami $0.01 Tennessee $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.