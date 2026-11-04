Several quarterbacks have emerged atop the NFL MVP race, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades, which can be used to trade on the MVP winner. Bills quarterback Josh Allen leads Kalshi's MVP market at $0.29 per share, while Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is $0.21 per share. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi NFL MVP trading preview

Buffalo improved to 6-1 with a dominant win over Baltimore last week, continuing to look like one of the league's premier teams. Quarterback Josh Allen had 289 passing yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. He has 1,793 passing yards, 270 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns, putting him at $0.29 per share atop Kalshi's market.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is coming off an eye-popping performance against Tennessee, racking up 462 yards, five passing touchdowns and a rushing score in a comeback win. Burrow also threw three interceptions though, negating some of his positive stats. Regardless, he leads the NFL in touchdown passes, total touchdowns and completion percentage, so Kalshi has him at $0.21 per share to win the MVP.

San Francsico's Brock Purdy had a bye last week, but his price dropped from $0.17 to $0.15 due to the performances of the other contenders. Purdy has 1,748 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns for the 49ers, who are 6-1 heading into Week 9. Other contenders include Bears quarterback Caleb Williams ($0.12) and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence ($0.09). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.