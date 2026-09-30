The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades, and the 2026 Heisman Trophy market is one of the ways to take advantage of this bonus offer. Quarterbacks dominated the Heisman Trophy trading market all summer, but after four weeks, a wide receiver is currently trading in the top spot. Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith is trading at $0.24 per contract to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy at Kalshi, followed by Miami quarterback Darian Mensah ($0.20) and Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor ($0.12). Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't claimed Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi Heisman Trophy trading preview

Jeremiah Smith had 12 receptions for 217 yards and four touchdowns in Ohio State's 42-19 win last week. He leads the nation in receiving yards (617), is tied for first in receiving touchdowns (seven), and has 33 receptions. Smith was arguably the best receiver in college football last year but wasn't NFL Draft eligible yet. He averaged 1,279 yards and 13.5 touchdowns over his first two seasons and looks to become just the third wide receiver since Desmond Howard won in 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy.

As expected, his toughest competition comes from quarterbacks. Thirteen of the last 16 Heisman winners have been quarterbacks. Miami's Darian Mensah threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns last week. He has 14 touchdowns and no interceptions; no other quarterback ranks better in either statistic. He's seventh in passing yards (1,211) after taking over the Miami offense from Carson Beck and Cam Ward the year before. Mensah threw for 3,973 yards at Duke last season.

Smith is trading at $0.24 per contract to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy, followed by Mensah at $0.20. Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor threw for 360 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a 31-24 win over No. 19 Missouri last week. The first-year starter also has 14 touchdown passes and is trading at $0.12 to win the Heisman on Kalshi. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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