The 2026 World Series matchup is set with the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays, creating the final chances for baseball fans to take advantage of the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The World Series begins on Friday, October 23, in Milwaukee. Neither franchise has ever won a title. The Brewers are priced at $0.638 per contract to win it all, with Tampa Bay at $0.372. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of a $55 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2026 World Series champion Kalshi trading preview

The Brewers swept the back-to-back champion Dodgers in the NLCS to reach the championship, improving to 7-1 this postseason. Milwaukee had the best record in baseball this season at 103-59, led by the No. 2 scoring offense in the sport and the overwhelming favorite to win this year's NL Cy Young in Jacob Misiorowski. The 24-year-old ace will have plenty of rest going into his Game 1 start, last pitching on October 11, and he could go early and often with the Brewers chasing their first title in franchise history.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay had the best record in the AL this year at 98-64 and is 7-2 this postseason, knocking off the Yankees and Guardians during the playoffs. The Rays had the seventh-best ERA (3.70) this season, and their offense closed the Cleveland series with 17 runs over the final three games – all victories. The Rays and Brewers played each other in the second series of the 2026 MLB season, with the Brewers winning two of three games.

For MLB trading, the Brewers are priced at $0.638 per contract to win it all, with Tampa Bay at $0.372. Neither franchise has ever won a pro baseball championship, with Tampa Bay last playing in one in 2020 and Milwaukee last playing in one in 1982. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.