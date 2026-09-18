NFL prediction markets are off and running now that the season is underway, and you can get in on the action by using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to claim $55 in bonus trading credits after making your first $25 worth of trades. The 2027 NFC Championship Game winner market has already taken on well over $6 million in trading volume, and the landscape is changing fast after Week 1. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Los Angeles Rams came up a touchdown shy of winning the conference a season ago and after a shocking offseason where they added three elite defenders to their defense, they opened as a heavy trading favorite to win the NFC at $0.25 per share. However, the Rams were beaten 27-7 by the 49ers in Australia last week and Myles Garrett (knee) was sent to injured reserve. They're still trading as the favorites to win the conference crown, but they're now down to $0.16 per share.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears came up just short against the Rams in the divisional round last season, but were trading at a more modest $0.08 per share to open the season. However, they're now at $0.10 per share after a jaw-dropping offensive performance in a 59-37 win over the Panthers. They'll look to prove their offense is for real this week against the Vikings, and another strong performance could spike their price even further.

The Seattle Seahawks did, in fact, win the NFC a season ago and then went on to win the league championship. They opened their season with a rematch against the New England Patriots and won 13-10 despite starting quarterback Sam Darnold suffering a hip injury early in the game. Darnold is expected to miss a couple of weeks, but the Seahawks have seen their share price rise from $0.13 to $0.14. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.