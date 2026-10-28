There has been more than $67 million traded on the college football national champion at Kalshi, and new users can trade on the winner by using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to earn a $55 bonus after making $25 in trades. Georgia ($0.17), Miami ($0.14) and Notre Dame ($0.13) are the top contenders to win the national championship based on the latest trading prices at Kalshi. Trade $25 and get $55 in trading credits here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

College football national champion Kalshi trading preview

Georgia had a bye last week following its shocking loss to Auburn, when the Bulldogs finished with just 113 rushing yards on 28 carries. They face rival Florida this weekend before traveling to Ole Miss next week. Kalshi prices Georgia at $0.17 per share to win the national championship.

Miami continues to build on its run to the national championship game last season, as it cruised to a 52-23 win over Pittsburgh last week to remain unbeaten. Wide receiver Malachi Toney and quarterback Darian Mensah are two of the top three Heisman Trophy contenders, making them a lethal offense. They are trading at $0.14 per share to win the national title.

Notre Dame rounds out the top three contenders to win the championship, despite losing to BYU two weeks ago. The Fighting Irish have a game against Miami looming in two weeks, so they need to put that loss behind them. They are trading at $0.13 per share to win the title. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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