The Week 10 college football schedule has serious national championship implications, and new users can trade on the winner by using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to earn a $55 bonus after making $25 in trades. With games like No. 3 Utah vs. No. 7 BYU, No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Miami and No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Georgia, the college football champion market will shift after this weekend. Trade $25 and get $55 in trading credits here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

College football national champion Kalshi trading preview

No. 2 Georgia cruised to a 27-8 win over Florida in a rivalry game last week, as the Bulldogs forced four turnovers and racked up four sacks. They also rushed for 217 yards while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Kalshi has Georgia priced at $0.22 per share atop the market heading into its crucial game against No. 12 Ole Miss on Saturday.

No. 1 Miami remained unbeaten with a win over North Carolina last week, maintaining the top spot in the polls. The Hurricanes face an even bigger test this week against No. 4 Notre Dame. Both teams are title contenders, with Miami priced at $0.16 per share and Notre Dame at $0.14 per share.

Other contenders include Indiana ($0.09), LSU ($0.08) and Texas ($0.07). The Hoosiers are coming off an overtime win against Minnesota, while LSU is heading into a critical game against Alabama. The Crimson Tide ($0.04) join Ohio State ($0.05) as teams teetering on the edge of the College Football Playoff race. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.