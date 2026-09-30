The 2026 NFL MVP race is starting to take shape, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Bills quarterback Josh Allen has surged to $0.27 per share atop the MVP market, followed by 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy at $0.19 per share. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi NFL MVP trading preview

Allen is the early trading favorite to win the MVP for the second time in three seasons, priced at $0.27 per share. He became the first player with five or more touchdown passes and three or more touchdown runs through his first two games of the season. Allen threw his first two interceptions of the campaign last week, but he also ran for two touchdowns to give him six rushing scores this year.

Purdy has led San Francisco to a 3-0 start this season, completing 72.3% of his passes for 789 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. He had a season-high 297 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-30 win over Arizona in Week 3. Purdy is tied for the NFL lead in touchdown passes and is eighth in passing yards, and he is $0.19 per share to win the MVP.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a two-time MVP winner, is next at $0.11 per share. Jackson has 745 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and one interception, but he also has 124 rushing yards and an additional score on the ground. Other MVP contenders include Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ($0.08), Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ($0.08) and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence ($0.07). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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