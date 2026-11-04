The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. After weeks of Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith trading at the top of the 2026 Heisman Trophy trading market at Kalshi, Miami quarterback Darian Mensah has reclaimed the top spot he had earlier in the season. The Hurricanes' quarterback has 2,425 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and one interception to lead the Hurricanes to the No. 1 spot in the college football rankings. Mensah is trading at $0.38 per contract to win the Heisman Trophy 2026, followed by Smith ($0.25) and Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney ($0.18). Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't claimed Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi Heisman Trophy trading preview

The Miami Hurricanes have the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation, averaging 47.6 points per game, so it's no surprise to see multiple Hurricanes toward the top of 2026 Heisman Trophy trading. The Heisman Trophy has been dominated by quarterbacks, with 13 of the last 16 winners being signal callers, and after weeks of a wide receiver at the top, Miami quarterback Darian Mensah is back there. The Duke transfer is posting elite numbers, ranking eighth in the nation in passing yards (2,425), and he's tied for the most passing touchdowns (25) with one interception. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns against Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels last week, jumping to the top spot and trading at $0.38 per contract to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy.

Malachi Toney, Mensah's top wide receiver, is third in Heisman Trophy 2026 trading at $0.18 per contract. He ranks top three in the nation in receptions (73, 2nd), receiving yards (1,027, 3rd) and receiving touchdowns (13, T-2nd). He's scored eight touchdowns over his last three games for a Hurricanes offense that ranks fourth in yards per game.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was trading at the top position to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy for weeks. He's still having a dominant season, ranking top-five in receptions (62, 5th), receiving yards (1,067, 2nd) and receiving touchdowns (13, T-2nd). However, after posting at least 150 receiving yards in four of his first five games, he's failed to go over 100 yards in three straight contests, and Buckeyes QB1 Julian Sayin remains out with a right arm/shoulder injury. Smith is trading at $0.25 to win the 2026 Heisman. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.