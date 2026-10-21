The 49ers have dealt with a plethora of injuries early this season, but the 49ers (6-0) remain undefeated heading into the Week 7 NFL schedule. The 49ers have already built a three-game lead in the NFC West, and San Francisco is favored to win Super Bowl LXI on Kalshi. The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 offers a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The 49ers are trading at $0.17 per share to win the 2027 Super Bowl, followed by the Bills ($0.12) and Chiefs ($0.11). The Rams, who were the clear-cut favorite enter the regular season, are now trading at $0.07 per share. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFL champion Kalshi trading preview

The 49ers are coming off a 23-17 victory over the Washington Commanders, a game in which running back Christian McCaffrey racked up over 110 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. McCaffrey is averaging 4.5 yards per carry this season and has already accumulated seven rushing TDs. Meanwhile, quarterback Brock Purdy is playing at an MVP level early in the year, throwing for 1,460 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's also limited his mistakes, throwing just two interceptions over 171 pass attempts. After a perfect 6-0 start, the 49ers are trading at $0.16 per share to win the Super Bowl.

Other notable Super Bowl contenders, according to Kalshi, include the Bills ($0.12) and Chiefs ($0.11), two teams with proven playmakers at quarterback. The Bills are off to a 5-1 start thanks to their explosive offense, which is averaging 32.8 points per game, the most in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Chiefs feature the league's top-ranked total offense, averaging 414.0 yards per game. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.