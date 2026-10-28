The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. Miami bucked the trend of No. 1 teams losing, and the Hurricanes left no doubts in doing so via a 52-23 win over Pittsburgh. With another huge offensive performance, Miami quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Malachi Toney strengthened their cases as 2026 Heisman Trophy candidates. Mensah and Toney are trading at $0.25 and $0.21, respectively, per contract to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy at Kalshi, only topped by Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith ($0.39). Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't claimed Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi Heisman Trophy trading preview

The Miami Hurricanes improved to 7-0 with their 52-23 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday to maintain the No. 1 spot in the nation, and winning never hurts a Heisman candidacy. Miami broke the 50-point mark for the second time this season and scored more than 40 points for the fifth time this year. Quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Malachi Toney are largely responsible for that success. Mensah is ninth in the nation with 2,151 passing yards, with 22 touchdowns and one interception. Toney is tied for second in receiving yards (952) and receiving touchdowns (11) and he leads the nation in receptions (66). Mensah had 387 passing yards last week and Toney had 194 receiving yards.

Ohio State was off last week, but Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith is tied with Toney at 952 receiving yards and ranks second with 12 receiving touchdowns. He has more than 150 yards in four of seven games and the No. 2 Buckeyes are 6-1 this season.

Smith tops the Kalshi trading market to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy, trading at $0.39 per contract. Mensah follows at $0.25 and Toney is $0.21. These top three currently dominate the 2026 Heisman Trophy trading market, with Notre Dame's C.J. Carr ($0.04) and Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss ($0.04) rounding out the top five. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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