College football national champion prices continue to fluctuate following a chaotic weekend, and new users can trade on the winner by using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to earn a $55 bonus after making $25 in trades. Georgia now sits atop the market at $0.20 per share, followed by Ohio State ($0.16) and Notre Dame ($0.15). Trade $25 and get $55 in trading credits here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

College football national champion Kalshi trading preview

Georgia picked up the most impressive win in the country in Week 6, taking down Alabama on the road. The Bulldogs pulled off the win despite playing without top running back Nate Frazier and red-zone target Isiah Canion. They are trading at $0.20 per share atop Kalshi's market.

Ohio State was the trading favorite heading into Week 6, but it was surpassed by Georgia despite cruising to a 45-16 win over Maryland. Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith saw his Heisman Trophy price increase, however, as he had a pair of first-half touchdowns. He is now $0.57 per share to win the Heisman.

Notre Dame rounds out the top three in Kalshi's market after improving to 6-0 with a 58-7 win over Stanford. The Fighting Irish have won all six of their games by double digits, but they are still relatively untested. That will change this weekend, as they go on the road to face No. 8 BYU on Saturday night. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.