The college football regular season is winding down, and new users can trade on the national champion by using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to earn a $55 bonus after making $25 in trades. There has been nearly $90 million traded on the winner, and Georgia currently sits atop the market at $0.33 per share. Trade $25 and get $55 in trading credits here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

College football national champion Kalshi trading preview

Georgia continues to steamroll opponents, cruising to a third consecutive blowout victory with a 48-21 win over Missouri last week. The Bulldogs led by 31 points in the first half, giving them a combined halftime score of 83-7 in their last three games. They are $0.33 per share to win the national championship, which is double the price of the second contender on the list.

Notre Dame held Boston College to just 136 total yards last week, staying on pace for a spot in the CFP. The Fighting Irish face SMU this week as they try to improve to 51-6 vs. ACC teams in the last 10 years. They are trading at $0.16 per share to win the title.

Alabama pulled out a win at Vanderbilt in Week 11, as quarterback Keelon Russell played through an ankle injury. The Crimson Tide have been spectacular defensively in recent weeks, holding LSU to 13 points and Vanderbilt to six points. They are $0.12 per share to win the national title, followed by Texas ($0.10) and Miami ($0.09). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.