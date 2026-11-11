The 2027 NFC Championship winner won't be crowned for months, but you can already trade on that outcome and several other NFL prediction markets by using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users $55 worth of bonus trading credits. The San Francisco 49ers (7-1) have the best record in the conference, and they're the trading favorites to win the NFC, with Kalshi pricing them at $0.27 per share. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

San Francisco looked rejuvenated off a bye week, returning for a dominant 38-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The 49ers outgained their opponents 414-240 and won the turnover battle 5-1 in the rout. Now they'll head into a high-profile matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (4-5) on Sunday, with Dallas priced at $0.03 per share to win the conference championship entering Week 10.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears (7-2) committed five turnovers last week, but still managed a 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6). It was the first four-interception game of Caleb Williams' career, but Ben Johnson indicated it was no cause for concern. Jeffery Simmons continues to make a significant impact for the Chicago defense, and the Bears are now priced at $0.20 per share to win the NFC.

Chicago is on a bye this week, but the other three teams from the NFC North will all be in action. The Minnesota Vikings (6-2) will host the Green Bay Packers (6-3) for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions (6-2) will play the New England Patriots (5-4) in Munich on Sunday morning. Kalshi prices the Lions at $0.11 per share, the Packers at $0.08 per share, and the Vikings at $0.07 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.