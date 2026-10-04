The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans will meet in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Texas sports fans can make trades on either team and more with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives news users a $55 bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started in Texas with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Here's a look at some of the trading markets available for Cowboys vs. Texans in Week 4.

NFL Kalshi Texas markets

Texans to win: $0.60

Cowboys to win: $0.41

More than 48.5 points: $0.51

Texans to win: $0.60

Dallas and Houston both come into Week 4 looking to recover from losses in Week 3. The Cowboys gave up a late field goal to the Ravens in Rio de Janeiro, while the Texans allowed the Colts to snap a nine-game losing streak extending back to last season. Houston's offense has been struggling since a Week 1 explosion, but Nico Collins coming back should help matters. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Houston winning in 61% of simulations.

You can make that trade for $0.60 at Kalshi. The $0.60 price equates to a 60% probability in the latest Cowboys vs. Texans odds. A Cowboys win is priced at $0.41 per share on Kalshi. That $0.41 price equates to a 41% probability in the latest Cowboys vs. Texans odds. Trade in Texas with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

More than 48.5 points

Houston's offense might be struggling but its defense has started to show up. On the flip side, Dallas has one of the most explosive offenses in the league and a defense that can't seem to slow anyone down. This should be a back-and-forth affair, and Collins' return should help C.J. Stroud find his rhythm. The SportsLine model has the teams combining for more than 48.5 points in 53% of simulations.

On Kalshi, this trade is available for $0.51 per share. Trading on the teams to score less than 48.5 points is $0.50 per share. Make trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Responsible risk management

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