Sports fans based in Texas looking to make predictions on their local NFL teams at the best prediction market apps can do so using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades. The Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys are both in action in Week 3, though neither side will be playing at home. Get started in Texas with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer. Here's a look at some of the trading markets available for the Texans and Cowboys in Week 3.

NFL Kalshi Texas markets

Texans to win vs. Colts: Yes $0.58, No $0.43

Cowboys to win vs. Ravens: Yes $0.38, No $0.63

Texans to win vs. Colts: Yes $0.58, No $0.43

The Texans came up short against the Bills in Week 1 before getting dominated by the Bengals in Week 2. Nico Collins' absence hurt Houston's offense, and its defense has not been able to recapture its 2025 form. The Colts are also 0-2 entering Week 3, but they were able to take the Chiefs to overtime in a close contest in Week 2. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Houston winning in 53% of simulations.

A Houston win is priced at $0.58 per share on Kalshi while a Colts win comes in at $0.43 per share. Trade in Texas with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Cowboys to win vs. Ravens: Yes $0.36, No $0.63

These teams will be playing in Rio de Janeiro, and while the Cowboys are listed as the "home" side, it's hard to say if the crowd will truly be a factor. Dallas has a relatively clean bill of health, though its defense has not improved much since last year. The Ravens are trying to shake off a late loss to the Saints in Week 2, and they might still be without speedy wide receiver Zay Flowers. The SportsLine model sees the Cowboys prevailing in 45% of simulations.

A Dallas win is $0.38 per share on Kalshi. A Baltimore win is $0.63 per share. Make trades with the Kalshi Texas promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

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