The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus for Wednesday's MLB games. Milwaukee will visit Chicago to face the Cubs at 7:40 p.m. ET, while New York will visit St. Petersburg to face the Rays at 6:40 p.m. ET. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Milwaukee trades at $0.595 per share on Kalshi to beat Chicago, who trades at $0.405 per share, while Tampa Bay trades at $0.595 per share to beat the Mets, who trade at $0.395 per share, in Wednesday's slate. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

MLB trading preview

Brewers vs. Cubs



Anyone looking for strategies to use on prediction market apps should know the Milwaukee Brewers are trading at $0.595 per share on Kalshi on the road against the Chicago Cubs, who trade at $0.405 per share at home. Milwaukee enters at 86-53 on the season, one of the better records in baseball, while Chicago sits at 78-61. Milwaukee hands the ball to Jacob Misiorowski, who is 14-5 with a 1.73 ERA this season, while Chicago counters with David Peterson, who is 7-7 with a 5.11 ERA. These teams spilt the first two games of the series. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

Rays vs Mets

Anyone looking for how to trade prediction markets before depositing can target Tampa Bay, which trades at $0.595 per share on Kalshi at home against New York, with New York at $0.395 per share on the road. Tampa Bay enters at 83-55 on the season and leads the AL East, while New York sits at 62-77. Tampa Bay hands the ball to Griffin Jax, who is 6-9 with a 3.63 ERA this season, while New York counters with Justin Hagenman, who is making his first career start. The Mets and Rays have split the first two games of the series. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.