The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades for Thursday's NFL preseason Week 2 slate. The Las Vegas Raiders visit the Houston Texans at 8 p.m. ET, and the San Francisco 49ers visit the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium at 10 p.m. ET. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

The Las Vegas Raiders trade at $0.535 per share on Kalshi to beat the Houston Texans ($0.47 per share), while the San Francisco 49ers are $0.525 per share to beat the Los Angeles Chargers ($0.485 per share) in Thursday's NFL games today. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Raiders vs. Texans preview

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Las Vegas Raiders are trading at $0.535 per share on Kalshi on the road against the Houston Texans, who trade at $0.47 per share at home. Both teams enter 0-1 in the preseason after Week 1 losses: Las Vegas fell 27-14 to Arizona, and Houston fell 27-7 to the Chargers. Fernando Mendoza is expected to play more snaps after his NFL debut last week, when he completed 10-of-16 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown with a 100.3 passer rating in the loss to Arizona. The biggest injury news out of this matchup is Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins, who tore his ACL in a joint practice and is done for the season. Las Vegas is dealing with a lighter injury list, with receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. listed as questionable. Trade on NFL here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

49ers vs. Chargers preview

Anyone looking for prediction market apps can target the San Francisco 49ers, who trade at $0.525 per share on Kalshi on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, with the Chargers at $0.485 per share at home. San Francisco enters the preseason 0-1 after a 19-13 Week 1 loss to Tennessee, while Los Angeles is 1-0 after a 27-7 win over Houston. Injuries loom over both sides up front. Chargers center Tyler Biadasz is doubtful with a knee issue, while left tackle Rashawn Slater, one of the league's top offensive linemen, is questionable. San Francisco is also banged up on the line, with guard Dominick Puni (concussion) and interior linemen Sam Okuayinonu and Gracen Halton (both ankle) all listed as questionable. Trade on NFL here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

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