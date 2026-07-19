Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Claim $15 bonus for Argentina vs. Spain, Messi, 2026 World Cup final on Sunday

The upgraded Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades for Argentina vs. Spain in Sunday's 2026 World Cup final. Spain is priced at $0.43 per share on Kalshi's three-way game-winner market for the 3 p.m. ET kickoff, with a draw at $0.32 per share and Argentina at $0.27 per share. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Argentina vs. Spain

Spain enters Sunday's 2026 World Cup final at $0.58 per share to win on Kalshi after posting a 6-0 tournament record and conceding just one goal in six matches. SportsLine expert Martin Green is backing Spain, pointing to their dominance in the midfield and noting that even France's attack of Mbappe, Dembele, and Olise couldn't generate meaningful chances against them in the semifinal. Green notes Spain held Portugal to 0.6 expected goals, Belgium to 0.32, and France to 0.3 in successive knockout rounds, keeping clean sheets in two of those matches.

Argentina is $0.42 per share to win, as the defending 2022 World Cup champions own a 5-0 tournament record. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer sees the final as nearly a coin flip and is backing Argentina at value, noting the two sides are equally capable of grinding this match to a stall. Lionel Messi could play in his final World Cup match, adding motivation to a squad known for its ability to absorb pressure and produce results in tight encounters. Trade on Spain vs. Argentina here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $15 bonus:

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