Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Claim $15 bonus for Colombia vs. Switzerland, 2026 World Cup on Tuesday

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Colombia faces Switzerland in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 at 4 p.m. ET. The winner will take on Argentina, who defeated Egypt, 3-2, with a goal in stoppage time earlier today. Colombia is 3-0 in the win-loss column and trading at $0.62 per share to advance. Switzerland enters at $0.39 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Colombia vs. Switzerland Kalshi trading preview

Colombia enters Tuesday's second Round of 16 match as a slight favorite, trading at $0.64 per share on Kalshi to advance to the quarterfinals. Colombia has gone 3-0 in the win-loss column over its last four matches.

Switzerland enters at $0.39 per share on Kalshi to advance and has gone 2-0 in the win-loss column over its last four matches. Kalshi prices this contest as closer than Argentina vs. Egypt, with Switzerland holding a meaningful 42% implied probability of advancing. The match kicks has $33 million in trading volume. Trade the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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