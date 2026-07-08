Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS for $15 bonus on France-Morocco, Braves-Pirates, Yankees-Rays

The Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades, which can be used to trade France vs. Morocco on Thursday or Wednesday's MLB games between the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, both at 6:40 p.m. ET. France enters Thursday's World Cup quarterfinal against Morocco priced at $0.78 per share on Kalshi to advance to the semifinals, a match that has drawn $16,012,549 in trading volume and ranks among the most actively traded current events on the platform. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

France has gone 5-0 in the win-loss column over its last five matches. Pittsburgh leads the Kalshi win market at $0.53 per share in its home game against Atlanta, while Tampa Bay is priced at $0.53 per share to win at home against New York on Wednesday evening. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

France vs. Morocco Kalshi trading preview

France enters Thursday's World Cup quarterfinal at 4 p.m. ET in Foxborough, Massachusetts, priced at $0.78 per share on Kalshi to advance to the semifinals, with the market generating $16,012,549 in trading volume. France has gone 5-0 in the win-loss column over its last five matches, and the Kalshi advance market for this quarterfinal is a two-way contract with no draw option, as one side must advance through regulation, extra time, or penalties. The 77% Kalshi-implied probability for France reflects both the quality gap between the two sides and France's clean run through the tournament.

Morocco enters at $0.23 per share on Kalshi to advance to the semifinals, representing a 4.35x payout for traders who believe the Atlas Lions can knock out France in Thursday's 4 p.m. ET quarterfinal in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Morocco has gone 3-0 in the win-loss column over its last five matches. Trade the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Kalshi trading preview

Pittsburgh enters Wednesday's 6:40 p.m. ET home game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as the Kalshi win-market favorite at $0.53 per share, with the Pirates carrying a 47-45 overall record. Jared Jones is scheduled to start for Pittsburgh in a game where the Kalshi market implies a 53% probability that the Pirates take the result, with $157,107 in trading volume already recorded on the matchup. The Braves carry a 52-38 overall record and own a 3-1 advantage in the head-to-head against Pittsburgh this season. Trade MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Kalshi trading preview

The New York Yankees enter at $0.48 per share on Kalshi to win Wednesday's game in St. Petersburg, Florida, carrying a 50-41 overall record and a scheduled start from Gerrit Cole. New York is 2-5 against Tampa Bay in the head-to-head this season and enters without Aaron Judge, who is on the injured list. The Rays are carrying a 53-36 overall record and a 5-2 head-to-head advantage over New York this season. Shane McClanahan is scheduled to start for Tampa Bay. Trade Yankees vs. Rays here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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