Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Up to $500 bonus for Mets-Pirates, Dodgers-Diamondbacks, MLB on Friday

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades, available on Friday's MLB slate. The New York Mets will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park at 6:40 p.m. ET, while the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field at 9:40 p.m. ET in the night's late marquee matchup. Pittsburgh is priced at $0.57 per share to win Friday's opener and the Dodgers at $0.63 per share for the late game in Phoenix. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Pittsburgh is priced at $0.57 per share to win against New York at PNC Park on Kalshi, with the Mets at $0.45 per share. Los Angeles is priced at $0.63 per share to win Friday's late game against Arizona at Chase Field on Kalshi, with the Diamondbacks at $0.38 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Mets vs. Pirates Preview

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Pittsburgh holds home-field advantage at PNC Park for Friday's 6:40 p.m. ET opener at 70 degrees, with the Pirates entering at 57-60 on the season against the Mets' 50-66 mark. Carmen Mlodzinski (6-3, 3.15 ERA) gets the start for Pittsburgh and Zac Thornton (2-2, 2.88 ERA) takes the mound for New York. The Pirates are priced at $0.57 per share to win on Kalshi and the Mets at $0.45 per share in Friday's series opener at PNC Park. The Mets have won three straight games while the Pirates have lost three straight and four of five. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Preview

Anyone figuring out how to trade prediction markets can target Los Angeles, which arrives at Chase Field for Friday's 9:40 p.m. ET late game as one of baseball's best clubs at 69-46, facing an Arizona team at 61-55. The Dodgers are priced at $0.63 per share to win on Kalshi and the Diamondbacks at $0.38 per share in the 101-degree desert heat in Phoenix. Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.64 ERA) starts for Los Angeles against Merrill Kelly (8-9, 5.04 ERA) for Arizona in Friday night's game at Chase Field. The Dodgers, who lead the Diamondbacks by 8.5 games in the NL West, have lost six straight games leading into tonight's matchup with Arizona. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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