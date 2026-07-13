Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for 2026 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday

The 2026 MLB Home Run Derby will be held at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday, a perfect chance to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to earn a $15 trading bonus after making $15 in trades. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Phillies superstars Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper are both in the field, giving the home crowd two rooting interests. Kalshi prices Schwarber $0.22 per share to win, while Harper is priced at $0.10 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Create a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus here:

2026 MLB Home Run Derby preview

The conditions in Philadelphia tonight are almost ideal for home runs, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s, low humidity and a light breeze projected to blow out. The 2026 Home Run Derby field includes eight players and they've shifted the format again. Now each player is allotted 20 swings in the first round with no bonuses, and if you homer on your final swing you get to continue going until you register an out.

The top four players from the first round will be seeded 1-4 and go head-to-head with 15 swings in the semifinals. The winners will then go head-to-head with 15 swings again in the semifinals. In addition to the two Phillies, White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami, Royals first baseman Jac Caglianone, Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, Yankees first baseman Ben Rice, Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker and Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras will compete.

Schwarber is the favorite, but Caminero is just behind him at $0.20 after finishing as the runner-up a season ago. Meanwhile, Murakami is $0.16 per share, Caglianone is $0.13, Walker is $0.11, Rice is $0.09, and Contreras is $0.06. Trade MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.